Doncaster war hero receives medals 70 years after serving in WW2

A Doncaster war hero who never received his medals after fighting in WW2 has now been honoured - some 70 years on.

While more than seven decades may have passed since George Tuffrey, of Conisbrough, was in combat as a gunner in the Royal Field Artillery throughout World War II, George thought of the four medals he failed to claim many times.

But when he reached the age of 92, George began to worry that if he did not do something soon he may never get to pay his respects on Remembrance Day with the medals he earned during the war.

And after telling John Cowie, who he met through the Bumping Space peer group, of his regret over his missed accolades, history buff John made it his mission to see the 92-year-old finally recognised for his bravery.

After a bit of help from the Ministry of Defence, John discovered that George had four medals to claim - one of which was the extremely rare General Service medal for Palestine. He filled out the forms and they were sent out to the veteran within just three weeks.

John, of St Mary’s Gate, Tickhill, said: “He was absolutely delighted to finally receive them.

The 62-year-old added: “He was so grateful and brought in boxes of biscuits for everyone as a thank you.

“I think it’s a really important part of family history; for your family to know what you’ve achieved and what you had to go through to earn your medals.

“All it took was his army number, his date of birth and his regiment for the Ministry of Defence to be able to find him. He’s so happy to have them, and now he says he’ll be able to go to Remembrance Day this November with his medals for the first time.

“That’s what the Bumping Space group is all about really, trying to help each other; whether that’s with medals they haven’t been able to claim or benefit forms or whatever they need.”

John has a keen interest in military history, and says he would be happy to help out other World War Two veterans who may not have received their medals.

Anyone wanting John’s help should email him at johncowie54@gmail.com

The Bumping Space peer group is open to all.

The group meets at the Springwell Centre, Denaby on Wednesdays between 10am and 3pm.