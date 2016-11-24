Doncaster village allotted £1.7m for flood defences

The Government is set to invest £1.7 million in providing flood defences for a Doncaster village, it has been revealed.

Ministers revealing their flood defence plans confirmed in yesterday’s Autumn Statement that the money will be invested in the Stainforth Dunston Hill Bridge Bank Flood Alleviation Scheme.

It is hoped that the scheme will help to better protect 815 properties and is expected to be completed in 2020.

The money has been allocated as part of a £700m pot announced in March intended to improve the standard of flood defences in several areas across the country.

Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband welcomed the news.

He said: “People here in Doncaster know all too well the devastating consequences of flooding and the damage it can cause to homes and businesses.

“I welcome any support to help prevent flooding, including this investment in the defences at Stainforth.”

A Government spokesman said: “Last winter saw widespread disruption on the transport networks, with thousands of passengers and road users impacted.

He added: “This funding will ensure communities across the country are protected against increasingly extreme weather, so they are safe in their homes, can get to work and open their businesses.

“The Government is investing £2.5 billion in over 1,500 flood defence schemes across the country, which will better protect more than 300,000 homes by 2021.

“They are also spending more than £1 billion over the course of this Parliament.”

Last winter there was widespread disruption on the transport networks, with thousands of passengers and road users affected.

n The Environment Agency issued a yellow flood warning in Doncaster yesterday at the River Don from Hexthorpe to Stainforth, including Swaith Dike and North Swaith Dike in Bentley, after heavy rainfall on Monday. The warning is now longer in force.