Doncaster victims' support service launched

A victims’ service jointly commissioned by South Yorkshire and Humberside Police and Crime Commissioners was launched on Tuesday at a breakfast at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Police and Crime Commissioner for Humberside Keith Hunter launched the service that will be provided by Victim Support to organisations from Humberside and South Yorkshire.

It will provide services to all victims of crime across Humberside and South Yorkshire, to enable the victim to cope with the immediate post victimisation experience and ensure that longer term recovery of the victim, managed through a range of support services.

Keith Hunter, Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner said: “It is essential that we provide services to victims and the vulnerable that meet their needs.

“There must be a strong support network for victims of crime both during and after the time they have contact with the police, and also for the many victims reluctant to report issues to the police or other agencies.”

The audience heard from a number of speakers including the Assistant Chief Constable for South Yorkshire Police, Tim Forber.

ACC Forber spoke about the new shared service across the regions and the successes of the newly established sexual assault referral centre in Hackenthorpe.

He welcomed the award of the three year sexual violence advocacy contracts; bringing support organisations together with policing will only be beneficial to victims.

Dr Alan Billings, South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner said: “It is important that each victim has access to a single point of contact, which will offer services to meet their specific needs.

“The victims’ service considers vulnerability and victim rights under the Victims Code.

“Victim Support have been awarded this contract across South Yorkshire and Humberside to support victims emotionally and practically, it will help victims with criminal injuries and compensation applications.

“I would like to congratulate them today on being awarded the contract.”

The PCCs Victims Services will be located in South Yorkshire on the site of the sexual assault referral centre.

It is hoped that by keeping all of the services located under one roof, they can become more efficient, working in partnership and sharing information.

“We are very pleased to be asked to provide support across South Yorkshire and Humberside, Johanna Parks, from Victims Support, said.

”Victims Support has an unparalleled background in helping all victims of crime, whatever the crime that has happened against them, and our fully trained professional case workers, as well as volunteers, are able to offer each individual emotional and practical support that is specifically tailored to their needs.”

The audience also heard from speakers from The Blue Door, South Yorkshire Sexual Violence Partnership and the South Yorkshire and Humberside Restorative Justice provider, Remedi.