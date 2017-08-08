Doncaster TV star Jeremy Clarkson shares X-ray showing extent of pneumonia which put him in hospital in Majorca

Doncaster TV host Jeremy Clarkson has shared an X-ray showing the extent of the pneumonia which has hospitalised him in Spain.

The Grand Tour host was admitted to hospital during his holiday in Majorca and will be there for at least a week but has remained in good spirits - joking yesterday that he needed a fresh lung.

Jeremy Clarkson's lung scan.

The scan shows fluid on the presenter's left lung

He will be in hospital for a week but could take six to eight more to make a full recovery.

He said he spent five days of his holiday in Majorca in bed before a doctor sent him for an X-ray and added: “I was admitted immediately. I’m running low on pants now.”

Thanking fans for get-well messages, the 57-year-old wrote online: “It’s really, really annoying because I’ve never had one day off work since I started in 1978.”

Accident-prone co-star Richard Hammond responded: “Wow. I didn’t know he had a job”. Clarkson joked that James May, who makes up the presenting trio, was now the only functioning member of the team, adding: “God help us.”