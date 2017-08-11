Doncaster town centre restaurant closes down two years after opening

Have your say

A Doncaster town centre burger restaurant has closed down - just two years after opening.

The NYC Bar and Grill on the corner of Wood Street and Cleveland Street has closed its doors, with posters appearing in the window announcing "it's not goodbye" and directing customers to its three other branches.

The poster which has appeared in the restaurant window.

The firm, which already has restaurants in Bawtry, Stocksbridge and Hull, opened the Doncaster branch in 2015.

The venue opened in premises formerly occupied by Liberty Grill, a similarly themed US restaurant, which closed its doors in 2014.

Before that, the prominent corner venue was the Tonik bar.

The first NYC restaurant opened in Bawtry in December 2013 and its menu includes burgers, ribs, steak and chicken.

The chain recently announced on Twitter that it was opening a new restaurant in Darlington.