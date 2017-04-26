Doncaster to remember the fallen with King's Own Yorkshire Light Infantry march

King's Own Yorkshire Light Infantry will remember fallen comrades on a march through Doncaster town centre tomorrow.

The parade will begin at 10.30am from Chamber Road, next to the council’s Civic Office, head onto Waterdale and finish in the Sir Nigel Gresley Square.

In the square there will be a short reading of the biography of Lance Corporal Charles Torr, who was a local man from Hexthorpe who served in the KOYLI and was killed in battle on the June 29, 1915.

Charles and his brother George enlisted in the 6th KOYLI as a volunteer at the start of the war.

In May 1915 the battalion was deemed ready for action after they had completed all their training and they embarked for France. On June 29, Charles was killed instantly after a shell hit the trench.

There will then be a one minute silence in remembrance of the fallen comrades after which the town will be presented with the KOYLI colours. The colours will then be on permanent display in the Mansion House for all to see.

“It is important that we remember and commemorate those who have given their lives for our freedom," Debbie John–Lewis, assistant director for communities, said.

"We are proud in Doncaster to receive the King’s Own Yorkshire Light Infantry’s colours.

"We’re sure that the residents of the borough will come out to help us remember those who have fallen.”

Infantry members will; present the people of the borough with their colours (flags of their regiment) after the parade.

Meanwhile, a campaign to build a monument in the town has entered its final stages.

It now needs less than £10,000 to build the memorial.