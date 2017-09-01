Doncaster to celebrate the work of scientist Dean Lomax with exhibition and fun day

Doncaster will celebrate the achievements of a local scientist next weekend at a free, family-friendly event.

The Royal Society’s Local Science Hero Exhibition: Dean R. Lomax – A Local Science Hero tells the story of Dean’s life from his dinosaur-loving childhood, through to his current success as an award winning palaeontologist and honorary scientist at the University of Manchester.

The exhibition will be on at the Doncaster Museum. It will showcase personal items including his tool kit, medals highlighting his success and fossils from his personal reference collection.

The free event is on from 10.30am-4pm and includes a range of fun activities families can join in to explore the science of dinosaurs and fossils.

Dean will be at the event, fresh from his most recent expedition to North America, where he's been excavating dinosaurs, examining some of the world's best-preserved dinosaur specimens, and talking about some of his latest research.

Visitors can hear all about Dean’s expedition in a short talk followed by a Q&A session from 11am to 12noon. The session is free, but tickets need to be reserved in advance.

There will be craft activities, artefact handling tables, trails, a chance to meet a baby T-Rex and fossil identification sessions from 1.30pm.

The free tickets for this session also need to be reserved.

Dean Lomax said: “I return from a three-week expedition to North America just before this event.

"During the expedition I will be excavating dinosaurs, examining some of the world's best-preserved dinosaur specimens, and talking about some my latest research at the Society of Vertebrate Paleontology conference in Calgary, Canada. I am very excited to be able to share my experience from this expedition with visitors during this event at my local Museum.”



For further information on the event and exhibition, or to reserve tickets for the session with Dean and the fossil identification session, call the museum reception on 01302 734 293.



Doncaster Council's Heritage Services team was awarded a grant from The Royal Society’s Local Hero scheme to fund this exhibition and its events.