Doncaster teenager died in 70mph crash

A teenager died after drinking half a bottle of wine then taking the keys to his mother’s X-Type Jaguar and smashing it into a tree and a lamppost.

Tyler Brian Young, aged 19, had shared a bottle of ‘cheap wine’ with his mother at their home in Beckett Road, Wheatley, before taking the keys to the yellow car in the early hours of January 11, an inquest heard.

The court heard the teen, who did not hold a full driving licence, was driving at around 70mph in a 40mph zone when he lost control of the car after overtaking a black BMW.

Collision investigation officer, PC Andrew House, said CCTV footage, police reconstructions and witness evidence led him to believe Tyler was travelling at around 70mph at the point of impact.

Consultant pathologist, Dr Paul Smith, said blood samples taken from Tyler showed he had twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system at the time of the collision.

The court heard after the crash, passer-by Michael Back, who stopped his car nearby, phoned the emergency services.

The driver of the BMW, Steven Miller, also stopped and helped to direct them to the scene.

Gregory Smith pulled over and tried to comfort Tyler while they waited for the emergency services.

Mr Smith said: “He was slipping in and out of consciousness. He kept asking for his mum. He asked if I could call her.”

He said Tyler died just as the first paramedic arrived on the scene.

He died from multiple injuries suffered in the crash.

In a statement read to the court, Tyler’s mother Danielle Young said he had returned from living in Spain and was planning on creating a new life for himself by enrolling on a college course as soon as he had a National Insurance number. She said: “Tyler was a young lad with a good head on his shoulders.

“He had fantastic manners. He was very kind and thoughtful. He was a gentle giant.”

Assistant Coroner, Mark Beresford, recorded a conclusion that Tyler died in a road traffic collision.

The coroner said the collision was caused by a combination of the speed Tyler was travelling at and the likely impact alcohol had on his judgement, plus his inability to recover from the overtaking manoeuvre.