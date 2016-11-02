Doncaster teen burnt by firework thrown out of passing car

A 17-year-old girl has been left burnt and 'in shock' after she was struck by a lit firework that was thrown at her by someone in a passing car as she walked down a Doncaster street last night.

The firework hit Tia Hughes as she walked down Station Road in Dunscroft at around 5.10pm.

Tia's mum, Sharon, says the people in the passing car shouted things at her and her boyfriend before throwing the firework at her.

"The firework apparently looked like a stick of dynamite. It bounced off her boyfriend before exploding on her leg," said Sharon, of Church Road, Stainforth.

She added: "People came out of their houses to check if she was alright and someone put a cold compress on her leg, and I'm glad they did because otherwise the burns would have stuck to her tights.

"We've heard that other people in Dunscroft have been attacked with fireworks by people travelling in a similar car.

"I want people to know about this, and to see if they have any information, so this doesn't happen to anyone else.

"After they hit Tia they tried to hit another girl who was a bit further up the railway bridge, but luckily they missed her.

"You don't expect this to happen, your daughter will be walking down the street and think she's fine because she's a young adult and then something like this happens.

"She couldn't talk afterwards, I think she's in shock."

Following the incident Tia, a pupil at Hall Cross, was taken to A&E at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, where she was treated for the burns on her leg.

Tia describes the car as being a small hatchback that was either black or grey in colour.

The incident was reported to South Yorkshire Police, who have been contacted for more information.