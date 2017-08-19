Doncaster takeaway re-opens after £80,000 renovation

A Doncaster takeaway which claims to have the best fish and chips in the town has re-opened after a massive renovation.
The Golden Cod invested £80,000 in the business to cater for growing demand at its Thorne premises.
The Alexandra Street shop had internal walls knocked down and the shop gutted.
It re-opened on Thursday, and owner Gurdit Singh planned to celebrate by offering discounts for his customers.
Mr Singh, wife Kamajit and son Billy run the store which opened in 1997.
