Doncaster takeaway re-opens after £80,000 renovation

A Doncaster takeaway which claims to have the best fish and chips in the town has re-opened after a massive renovation.

The Golden Cod invested £80,000 in the business to cater for growing demand at its Thorne premises.

The Alexandra Street shop had internal walls knocked down and the shop gutted.

It re-opened on Thursday, and owner Gurdit Singh planned to celebrate by offering discounts for his customers.

Mr Singh, wife Kamajit and son Billy run the store which opened in 1997.