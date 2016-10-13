Doncaster takeaway fined over mouse infestation and filthy conditions in kitchen

An Indian takeaway has been fined by Doncaster Council after officers discovered mouse droppings and filthy conditions in the kitchen.

During a routine food hygiene inspection of Asian Spice takeaway on Sandringham Road, Intake, inspectors say they found mouse droppings in the kitchen area and conditions so filthy that the true extent of the pest activity was unclear.

Doncaster Magistrates have now fined the owner, Mr Mokbul Ali, £500.

Following the inspection in August 2015, Council officers ordered Mr Ali to close the takeaway, deep clean it and remove any evidence of vermin activity before it could be re-opened.

To protect the general public an emergency prohibition order was granted by Doncaster Magistrates Court in August 2015. The business was required to put a pest control contract in place to prove that the vermin problem had been dealt with and was not allowed to re-open until the council’s food team was satisfied that the business no longer posed any risk to the public.

Cabinet member for Regeneration, Cllr Joe Blackham, said: “The disgusting conditions our inspectors found at Asian Spice were very dangerous to the public, and we will not tolerate any local businesses ignoring its responsibilities in this way.

“It is vital that people in Doncaster know they have a choice of hygienic, clean restaurants and takeaways to choose from, and that is why the work of our environmental health teams is so important.”

Mr Ali was ordered to pay £500 for failing to ensure good hygiene practices and protect food from contamination from pests, failing to ensure that the food premises was kept clean and in a good state of repair and failing to keep adequate food safety management documentation. Mr Ali was also ordered to make £500 contribution to cost and make a £50 victim surcharge.