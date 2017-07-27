Doncaster Superkids Awards: The search is on for our young stars

Doncaster Superkids Awards 2017 has been launched ... and we want you to ensure ​our inspirational youngsters are crowned​ children of achievement.

This year’s bigger​ and better promotion, ​presented by your Doncaster Free Press, honour​s​ ​tomorrow’s citizens, the academically talented youngsters who support our community ​overcome adversity, bravery and going one step further for greater good of all.

Frances Bishop at the North Midlands and South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards.

​S​o, don’t miss this chance for a ​deserving ​child you know to shine at ​​special awards ceremony​, organised with and held at Frenchgate Shopping Centre, on Wednesday October 11, 6-9.30pm at our sparkling awards ceremony.

W​hich student do you know that excels in the classroom? ​A kid who goes above an​d​ beyond, caring for others? ​That special someone who fundrais​es for causes​ close to their heart​? Or is simply inspirational​ in other ways?

DFP content editor Chris Page said: “Doncaster Superkids is back, bigger and better than ever – an awards ceremony to recognise and reward inspirational children from across the borough. Each year we are overwhelmed by stories of real heroism and inspiration of our kids. We want you to tell us who you think is deserving of an award and look forward to reading all entries.”

​Special awards​, hosted by the area’s BBC TV The Apprentice star Frances Bishop, will recognise and reward such excellence among our under-18s.

​More sponsors are also sought to join Doncaster Children’s Services Trust, ​Refurnish, Tommee Tippee, Atherton Godfrey, Total Finance and Solutions For Cleaning in supporting these awards.

Our categories cover all aspects of our inspirational, brave and clever children and teens living in and around Doncaster. Have a look through the categories below and send in a nomination. Anyone can nominate, supplementing 20 entries already received, ​before Friday September 15 deadline​ anyone under the age of 18 for ...

CATEGORIES:

Math Marvel

Does your child excel in all things mathematical? Have they taken part in challenges or are they top of the class in maths? We are looking for someone under the age of 18 who is a real math marvel.

Fearless Bravery

If you know a child what has shown true bravery through a difficult time, illness or challenge, then nominate them today.

Dynamic Fundraiser

We all have charities and causes close to our hearts and kids are no exception. We are looking for a young person who has gone above and beyond to raise money for a charity or cause they care about.

Enterprising Star

This award looks for the youngster that has shown innovation in coming up with a new way to benefit their home, school or community. This could be through an initiative such as recycling, selling homemade items or helping to develop a community group.

Technology Whizz

With our youngsters getting more and more technology-savvy, we are looking for that person who has taken to using computers, robotics or coding to do extraordinary things. Have they created something amazing? Are they going to be the next Steve Jobs? We want to hear about them.

Wonder Writer

For those young people who can’t keep their pen off the paper. Do you know a young person that has a real talent for writing stories, poems or plays? At the DFP, we want to hear about our next generation of wonder writers.

Mighty Performer

We all know someone who loves the spotlight. This award will go to a young musician, dancer or singer, maybe even a magician that has a talent for entertaining. Let us know what your child can do to be in with the chance of winning this award.

Super Sports Star

This award will go to the person under 18 that has had great achievements in the sporting world. Tell us about your child’s commitment to the sport, their achievements and their place for success in the future.

Extraordinary Inspirer

We are looking for that young person what is a true inspiration to others. Maybe they are part of the student council at school, volunteer their time for others or have campaigned for a cause close to them. We want to hear your stories.

Invincible Carer

Do you know a young carer that has offered great support in looking after a parent, sibling or other family member? Do you want to thank a young carer of Doncaster for their continued support? We want to recognise their hard work so please nominate them for this award.

Super School

Open to any nursery, school or college in Doncaster that provides a positive learning environment for their students. We want to know what your school does to go the extra mile to allow children to flourish. Tell us about how you support local communities and charities, or how you are environmentally friendly and encourage healthy eating, or provide new and exciting opportunities to your children. We want to hear your story.

Nominating is easy, simply visit the awards website - Doncaster Superkids

Need any assistance? Contact our friendly events manager Haroldine Lockwood - email haroldine.lockwood@jpress.co.uk address.