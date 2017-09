A blaze at a stable block in Doncaster was an arson attack.

Emergency services were alerted to the blaze in Alexandra Street, Thorne, 11am on Monday, September 4.

PC Allison Griffiths said: “Fortunately no-one was injured however this could have been much worse if the horses had been in the stables at the time.

“An investigation is underway and I would encourage anyone with information to contact 101."