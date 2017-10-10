Doncaster Spanish Society presents an evening of Spanish and Latin American guitar music

Come along and enjoy an evening of Spanish and Latin American guitar music featuring local artists David Angel and Richard Cook.

You are welcome to come along and enjoy the music and share you knowledge and experiences of Spain. You never know you could even learn a little Spanish as well.

The event is held at the Eastfield Restaurant, Doncaster School for the Deaf, Leger Way, Doncaster on Friday October 20 at 7 - 9pm.

New members always welcome, visitors tickets are priced at £4. (parking is free).