Doncaster shop scheme thrown out

Councillors have rejected plans to extend a community shop because doing so would mean losing a public right of way.

The application to extend Bentley Food and Wine, on Bentley Road, was refused by Doncaster Council’s planning committee.

The store, which is run from a terraced house, is next to an alleyway which forms part of an adopted public footpath.

As part of the proposal, the footpath would have to be diverted.

The council had received five letters of support of the plan, and three against - but councillors were unanimous in their decision against it.

Those in favour said the alleyway had been used by criminals, alcoholics and drug users so they wanted it blocked off, but those objecting said the only problem was people dropping litter and that issue would only be moved elsewhere.

Speaking at the meeting in objection to the plan, Bentley ward councillor Jane Nightingale, said: “This planning application was first submitted three years ago, then withdrawn and submitted again. Residents objected strongly to the closure of this alleyway.

“They’ve used that way to take their children, their grandchildren, and themselves from Frank Road, over the bridge and up that alleyway for many years - some 30 to 50 years.

“We ask that this alleyway remains a public right of way. The shop is big enough.”

She added that she had visited the shop on several occasions and spoken to the police and local residents and could not find any evidence of anti-social behaviour taking place in the alleyway.

The application was recommended for approval, but committee member councillor John Healey suggested refusing it. He said this was “on grounds of material impact to the public right of way”.

The committee agreed and the plan was refused.