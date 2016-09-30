Doncaster ‘shining example’ cadets given royal honour

Two “shining examples” from Doncaster have received the highest possible honour that can be achieved in the cadet forces.

Cadets Jessica Belton, aged 16, and Jamie King, aged 17, have been appointed the lord-lieutenant’s cadets for South Yorkshire in honour of their exceptional commitment to the cadet forces.

Corporal Belton, from Balby, and flight sergeant King, from Wadworth, were appointed by the lord-lieutenant for South Yorkshire Andrew Coombe at a special ceremony held at Scarborough Barracks in Doncaster. They picked up the honour in front of family, friends, councillor David Nevett, civic mayor of Doncaster, Stephen Watson, the chief constable of South Yorkshire, and other local dignitaries.

Jessica and Jamie were among only three cadets selected from thousands across South Yorkshire to be awarded the lord lieutenant’s certificate.

Jessica said: “Cadets has opened up a whole new world for me and has definitely shaped the young person I’ve become today.

“I was bullied in my earlier years at school and I wanted to build my confidence and make friends, and as soon as I joined cadets I found a whole new circle of like-minded young people and it became a big part of my life.

“It’s such a great honour to receive this award and I’m very proud of what I’ve achieved so far.”

Jamie added: “It is a great privilege to have received this award.

“I have gained some invaluable experiences and qualifications while at cadets, but this is definitely the highlight of my cadet career so far.”

Lieutenant colonel Jeremy Bleasdale said: “Jessica and Jamie are shining examples of what can be achieved when young people involve themselves in cadets and other extra-curricular activities.“