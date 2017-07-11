Doncaster Sheffield named among nine UK airports which charge passengers for clear plastic bags at security

Doncaster Sheffield Airport has been named as one of nine UK airports where passengers are charged for clear plastic bags to take liquids through security.

A third of British airports now make passengers pay for the bags which passengers must use when they are taking beauty products, baby milk and medicines through security controls.

And Doncaster has been named as one of the nine where charges apply - although at 50p a bag, the charge is among the cheapest, according to figures from the Civil Aviation Authority.

Newcastle Airport charges £1 for a single bag while Bournemouth, Durham Tees Valley, Belfast International and East Midlands International provide two bags for £1.

Bristol, Glasgow Prestwick and Liverpool John Lennon sell four bags for £1

The bags have to be transparent, re-sealable, hold no more than a litre of liquid, and measure approximately 8in x 8in. The strict specifications mean most passengers pick up their bags at the airport.