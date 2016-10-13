Doncaster Sheffield Airport reveals 10 millionth passenger

A holidaymaker got a shock when she was waiting to depart - as she was announced as Doncaster Sheffield Airport’s 10 millionth passenger!

Sue Ellis, of Rawmarsh, was with her husband Neil and friends Jill Small and Andrew Thomson on their way to Malaga when she was revealed as the milestone passenger.

She said: “I can’t believe I am the 10 millionth passenger! We fly from Doncaster Sheffield Airport a lot and this is our first time with Flybe from here. We always go away together as a group at this time of year but for our October holiday we do normally go from another airport but this year because of the Flybe routes we decided to fly from Doncaster Sheffield Airport, I’m so glad that we did.”

More than a million passengers have flown from the airport this year alone - its highest number since opening in 2006.

The airport has recently welcomed Flybe to its roster with ten new routes including Paris, Amsterdam and Berlin. It has also seen growth with Thomson adding Larnaca and Heraklion and WizzAir adding Sofia and Cluj. The next new routes will be to Dublin and Dusseldorf which will take off at the end of October.