Doncaster Sheffield Airport named 'best small airport in UK'

Doncaster Sheffield Airport is flying high after being named the best small airport in the UK.

Influential consumer group Which? magazine’s members awarded DSA the accolade in the category of airports with less than 10 million passengers.

It scored 87 percent overall, beating all airports in the North and Midlands by as much as 20 percent.

Steve Gill, chief executive of DSA, praised staff and said: “We are simply thrilled to have topped this annual survey. Feedback like this is fantastic for the airport.

"Delivering a top customer experience is one of our main values and to have it confirmed in this way is very heartening

“DSA has continued to develop, we’ve added new low cost seats, more city breaks, popular leisure routes alongside investing in our facilities, and this is down to listening to our customers and taking their feedback seriously.”

DSA scored highly in areas such as queues at security, passport control, baggage drop, seating and toilets. In addition, staff were recognised with five stars and the airport’s close by terminal parking was also given a special mention.

DSA was the highest placed in the UK in a table of 18 small airports in the 'Best and Worst UK Airports' list.

Ian Smith, head of commercial and passenger experience, said: “We are proud to have won a number of awards for our customer service at DSA. Our staff receive dedicated and regular training, such as our recently adopted World Host training programme.

"We have also invested in ease of travel through the airport which has been recognised by these survey results showing that our customers feel that checking in and getting to departures is a smooth process.

“Our modern terminal and parking facilities are able to be easily expanded, as we hopefully see more returning and new customers flying from DSA.. We are well placed to maintain these high standards going forward.”