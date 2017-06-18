Doncaster Sheffield airport enjoys record-breaking year for cargo

Doncaster Sheffield Airport recorded its busiest ever year for cargo in 2016, it has been revealed.

An 113 per cent increase on 2015's figures saw the airport handle the most freight since it opened, with 9,625 tonnes passing through it last year.

Dayle Hauxwell, cargo manager for Doncaster Sheffield Airport said: “The growth we have enjoyed throughout 2016 is further evidence that the cargo operation at Doncaster Sheffield Airport is growing an international reputation as the UK’s most freighter friendly airport.

“Working with our partners Anglo World Cargo, we have exceeded our expectations in the diversity of carriers and business welcomed. We are also seeing customers use Doncaster Sheffield Airport regularly as part of long term projects.

“Over the last year the airport has made significant investment to enhance the service provision and capability with a dedicated cargo ramp that is able to handle wide body aircraft and up to two 747 aircraft. Anglo World Cargo’s Cargo Terminal has recently increased in size to 28,000 sq.ft. and will further increase to 55,000 sq,ft by the end of 2017.

“The airport views cargo as a significant long term opportunity. It is one of few UK locations with the potential to provide up to 250,000 tonnes of new cargo capacity and facilitate individual logistics and warehousing developments of up to c.1m sq ft.”

During the last twelve months the airport stepped in and provided a bespoke operation for DHL while the runway at East Midland’s was being resurfaced.

The express delivery company relocated its air operation to Doncaster Sheffield Airport for a seven week period. During that time the airport hosted a number of aircraft including 767s, 777s, and A300s with inbound and outbound freight from destinations including Cincinnati, USA.

Gary Winterman, managing director of Anglo World Cargo, said: “A dedicated teamwork approach has meant that this continued growth in cargo has been made possible. Doncaster Sheffield Airport has developed a cargo service that is well respected across the globe.

“Highlights such as handling DHL’s operations allowed us to show our ability to handle intensive integrator operations and importantly meet DHL’s understandably high expectations.

“Having the new motorway link road open has really had a positive impact on our business as we have become much more accessible to a wider market. The second stage due to be completed next year will only add to the ease and time benefits. Customers are also choosing us on merit now based on our customer focused approach and excellent efficiency.”