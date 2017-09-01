Doncaster sex attacker has his prison sentence doubled

A Doncaster man jailed for a string of sex attacks on teenage girls he met online has had sentenced doubled.

Jason Andrew Armstrong, 52, of Moorends, was locked up for eight years at Sheffield Crown Court on June 5.

But the Solicitor General Robert Buckland QC thought Armstrong's sentence was 'unduly lenient' and referred his sentence to the Court of Appeal.

The court agreed and today his sentenced was increased to 16 years and eight months.

Armstrong groomed his young female victims through the use of fictitious social media profiles in which he posed as a young female and a male in his 30s.

He would specifically target teenage victims who were going through difficulties in their home lives and encourage them to confide in him, via his fictitious profiles.

After winning the confidence of his victims, he would encourage them to send him intimate photos.

He went on to meet a number of the victims and had sexual intercourse with them. He would often record his encounters and share them, either with his friends or with other victims.

Mr Buckland said: "Jason Armstrong preyed on multiple young teenagers, taking advantage of their vulnerabilities and exploiting them for his own sexual gain.

"He deliberately lied about his identity and age to gain their trust.

"It must have been an extremely difficult time for his young victims and I hope this longer prison sentence brings them some comfort.

"Child grooming is a serious crime and those committing it will be punished.”

Armstrong admitted 21 sexual offences committed against seven victims aged between 15 and 17.

He pleaded guilty to nine counts of sexual activity with a child, two counts of meeting a child following sexual grooming, two counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, three counts of distributing images and videos, four counts of making indecent images of children and one count of facilitating the commission of a child sex offence.