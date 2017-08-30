Doncaster 'Scum Hunter' Facebook page exposing thugs and paedophiles attracts 6,000 fans

A vigilante Facebook group exposing thugs, paedophiles and criminals in Doncaster has attracted nearly 6,000 fans.

The Scumhunter Doncaster page, which names and shames people across the borough, has proved a hit on Facebook with thousands of people signing up to like the page.

The anonymous page features videos of violent attacks in the area and calls on people to find perpetrators and bring them to justice.

The page carries a silhouette of a man pointing a shotgun with the simple message: "I hunt scum."

There are also photos naming and shaming locals pictured posing with lethal weapons, screenshots of phone conversations with "criminals" discussing sex, drugs and violence and comments from people both praising and slamming the page.

The page also features a number of shocking videos of school fights and drug dealing and taking in Doncaster.

Since the page was established on Facebook, the group now has nearly 6,000 likes.