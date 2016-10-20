Doncaster scoops national jazz education award

Doncaster Music Education Hub has won the ‘The Will Michael Diploma’, an award that recognises its outstanding commitment to jazz education in 2015/2016.

The awards are open to music education hubs across England, Scotland and Wales (a total of 123).

Doncaster Music Education Hub is a collection of local partners working together to provide every child in Doncaster the opportunity to sing and learn a musical instrument, and to perform as an ensemble regardless of race or gender.

This year’s award was presented at CAST as part of the Big Band Bonanza which saw the award-winning Doncaster Youth Jazz Orchestra entertain with a blistering Sunday afternoon repertoire of Big-Band Swing alongside the National Youth Jazz Orchestra.

Paul Davies, head of Doncaster Music Education Hub said: ‘This award matters for two reasons. First it rewards hubs that show an outstanding commitment to jazz education and, secondly, it recognises the musicians who are out in Doncaster sharing their skills and passion for jazz with teachers and pupils.’

Music Education Hubs are groups of organisations – such as local authorities, schools and arts organisations who work together to create joined-up music education provision in a local area.

Doncaster Music Education Hub is led by Doncaster Music Service which has over 80 years of experience in music education, and darts (Doncaster Community Arts), an Arts Council England national portfolio organisation working collaboratively with a wide range of strategic partners to create a rich tapestry of musical opportunities for the young people in Doncaster.