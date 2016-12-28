Doncaster school’s top award for international link

Staff and pupils at Doncaster School for the Deaf have been recognised for developing good working relationships with another school in Asia.

The school earned the ‘intermediate level’ of the British Council International School Award scheme for its links with a school in Bangladesh.

Together, the two schools have been working to bring new ideas into the classroom.

The assessors said: “Your dedication to developing your partnership with the Bangladeshi school is clear and it is very pleasing to see you highlight how the partnership has grown since it began, recognising the positive impact that this has had both on your students and those in your partner school.

“Your classroom based activities demonstrate a wide coverage of curriculum areas and involves the vast majority of children across your school.

“They are well designed to cover a range of curriculum areas and were clearly driven by the children’s interests and through their initial communications.”

The assessment also highlighted the sports and leisure activities where children have been inspired to develop a sports competition between the two schools.

Jane Goodman, deputy head teacher for Doncaster School for the Deaf, praised staff and pupils for their efforts.

She said: “Our pupils have loved the work we are doing with the school in Bangladesh.

“It has been great for us to develop this partnership and we will continue to work on this project to further benefit our pupils and the pupils at our partner school.

“The next stage for us is to now work towards International School Award accreditation and embed activities cross the whole school and the curriculum.”

In its most recent Ofsted inspection, the school was handed a ‘Good’ rating with inspectors praising teaching, pupil achievement and behaviour.

The school has been operating for nearly 200 years and is one of the oldest deaf schools in the UK.

It provides education for pupils from the earliest years up to the age of 19.

This can also be extended into further education through the Doncaster Communication Specialist College.