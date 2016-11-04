Doncaster school pupils and motor firm team up for tree planting

Youngsters planted dozens of new trees at their school as part of a project to protect the environment.

Pupils at Bentley High Street Primary School yesterday planted 120 British native trees, including Oak, Silver Birch and Hazel.

The new trees enhance the school’s existing forest school, an outdoor space used to encourage pupils to learn about the environment.

The school teamed up with staff from Doncaster-based Close Brothers Motor Finance for the planting, which is part of a project by Carbon Footprint Ltd and their corporate and social responsibility programme.

It is part of a wider project to plant 570 trees across 10 regions nationwide in places close to their network of 15 offices.

Dr Wendy Buckley, client director of Carbon Footprint Ltd, said: “Close Brothers Motor Finance are continuing with their active environmental management programme.

“They already planted 370 trees last year in schools around Doncaster and Wimbledon. It is fantastic to see them repeating this across more schools up and down the UK.”

James Broadhead, chief executive officer at Close Brothers Motor Finance, said: “Demonstrating our commitment to the environment and giving back to the communities in which we work and our staff live is vital, that’s why we are delighted to be sponsoring this fantastic initiative with the help of our dealers around the country.”

Carbon Footprint Ltd helps hundreds of companies develop robust carbon and sustainability programmes, including organising the planting of native broadleaf trees. Schools who benefit from tree planting also aim to develop education programmes around the environment.