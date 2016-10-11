Doncaster school opens as normal after counter terrorism cops brought in over social media post

A Doncaster secondary school has opened as normal this morning, following a 'malicious' social media post directed at the school that is to be investigated by counter terrorism police.

The 'malicious and unauthorised' posts directed towards McAuley Catholic High School were put online on Sunday, and the incident was passed to the North East Counter Terrorism Unit yesterday.

RELATED LINKS:

UPDATE: Counter Terrorism Police to investigate 'malicious post' directed at Doncaster secondary school

Police 'managing incident' at Doncaster secondary school

In a statement on their website, the school that it, the 'local authority, together with the police see no reason to advise pupils to remain away from school and there is no information that would require the school to close'.

The school also confirmed that a 'continued police presence will be provided whilst the investigation continues' and a specialist officer will be in school tomorrow should advice be required.

A number of parents have criticised the school for waiting until yesterday afternoon to make parents aware of the 'malicious post,' a Snapchat of which went viral on social media overnight on Sunday.