Doncaster's Yorkshire Wildlife Park named among top ten visitor attractions in UK

Doncaster's Yorkshire Wildlife Park has been named among the top ten visitor attractions in the UK.

The Branton zoo and wildlife park was named as the tenth best visitor attraction in Britain outside London - beating the likes of the Eden Project, Chatsworth and Alton Towers.

It was also enough to put it in front of Beamish, York Minster, The National Railway Museum and Flamingo Land.

Narrowboat holiday firm Black Prince has compiled the list which is ranked on Facebook check-ins and admission prices.

A spokesman said: "When people come to the UK they often only think of London as the main attraction, but there is so much to see outside of the capital that you should really stretch your legs and go further afield the make the most of your trip."

"To celebrate all the joys the UK has to offer outside of London we did some research and have put together a list of the most checked-in to attractions on Facebook outside of London."

Yorkshire Wildlife Park is one of the UK's fastest growing attractions, attracting a growing number of visitors each year and with an increasing range of animals including lions, polar bears, giraffes, tigers and meerkats.

The list was topped by Surrey theme park Thorpe Park, with Stonehenge taking runners-up spot. To see the full rundown, click HERE

