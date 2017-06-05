Doncaster's Vulcan bomber roars back into action

Doncaster's iconic Vulcan bomber has roared back into life.

The much-loved Cold War aircraft, based at Doncaster's Robin Hood Airport, rolled back into the limelight at the weekend and its engines roared back into life after a winter hibernation.

And although the plane will no longer take to the skies, the team behind maintaining XH558 carried out an engine test ahead of ground runs planned for later this year.

A spokesman for the Vulcan To The Sky Trust said: "With the weather fine and sunny, and after manoeuvring XH558 to the apron, the air intake covers were removed and all other checks completed, before chief engineer Taff Stone sat in the pilots position to slowly bring each of the Olympus engines back to life, culminating in running all four at idle RPM for 15 minutes to clear out the inhibiting oils that were added to the engines’ fuel systems over the winter storage period.

"Taff reports that everything was working perfectly and that only a few minor adjustments were needed. XH558 will be towed to back down onto the engine ground-running bay later this month for scheduled public access."