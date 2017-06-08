Doncaster's Unilever warehouse and distribution centre sold off in £20 million deal

A Doncaster distribution centre occupied by the consumer good giant behind the Persil, Domestos and Simple brands has been sold in a £20 million deal.

The Unilever distribution centre on Decoy Bank, South, Trax Park has been bought by Tritax Big Box Real Estate Investment Trust in a £20.9m deal.

The building, constructed in 2002, has been acquired with a new 15-year lease and will continue to be operated by Unilever.

Colin Godfrey, a partner at Tritax, said: "Unilever is a leading globally recognised consumer goods company and we are delighted to add them to the very strong list of tenants in our portfolio.

"This investment further diversifies our portfolio by tenant and business sector."

The centre distributes household products and a huge range of household names across the UK.