Doncaster's Still Open All Hours in line for Best Comedy gong at National Television Awards

Doncaster cornershop sitcom Still Open All Hours is in line to be named Britain's best comedy at the National Television Awards.

The revamped show, starring Sir David Jason, has been shortlisted for the comedy prize in the 22nd annual ceremony which will take place in January.

Voting is now under way and the show, exterior scenes for which were filmed in Balby, is up against the likes of Benidorm, Birds Of A Feather, Mrs Brown's Boys and Newzoids for the honour.

Outdoor filming on the third series took place last month and the new series is set to begin screening at Christmas.

The Beautique hairdressing salon on the corner of Scarth Avenue and Lister Avenue in Balby was converted into Arkwright's cluttered emporium for shooting of the series which sees Granville (Jason) running the shop with his son Leroy (James Baxter).

It follows on from a six-part series last winter which proved a big hit with fans, drawing in more than eight million viewers. The first series and a Christmas special, which kick started the show's revival, also proved a success.

The shop was the setting for the original Open All Hours series starring Ronnie Barker as miserly and stuttering shopkeeper Arkwright.

A sequel to Open All Hours, Still Open All Hours was originally envisioned as a one-off special in 2013, but after it proved to be a ratings hit BBC with over 12 million viewers, a full series was then commissioned.

The winners will be announced at a glittering ceremony in London on January 25,

Votes can be cast at www.nationaltvawards.com