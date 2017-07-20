Doncaster's Louis Tomlinson set to release latest single at midnight tonight

Louis Tomlinson has given fans a preview of his new single which will be available from midnight on Thursday.

Back To You feat. Bebe Rexha is the One Direction star's second solo single, following his debut Just Hold On with Steve Aoki last year.

The track got a midnight release time, meaning fans in Australia and New Zealand got in first to download and give it their verdict.

But fans around the rest of the world were still on countdown for July 21 to hear the song.

Tomlinson's former bandmates have also been busy - Liam Payne recently released Strip That Down, Niall Horan's track Slow Hands is currently in the charts, and Harry Styles put out his eponymous solo record to critical acclaim earlier this year.