Doncaster's Cast theatre enjoys record ticket sales

Doncaster's flagship theatre has enjoyed its best summer ticket sales since opening.

From mid-July to early September, ticket income increased by 164% against the same period the year before, selling over 8,000 tickets.

The figures are the best summer sales since the venue in Sir Nigel Gresley Square opened in 2013.

Cast played host to several high-profile events over the summer including the 10th Doncaster Pride, MAPFEST in which ‘BBC Introducing’ hosted a line-up of live music and BBC Radio Four’s mobile recording booth The Listening Project.

Cast’s Interim Executive Director Mathew Russell said: "Breaking the summer sales record is an amazing start to the season and the best third birthday present we could wish for.

"It’s very exciting that in three short years Cast is rapidly attracting some of the UK’s most internationally acclaimed companies, which in turn has drawn lots of new audiences through our doors.

"Over the summer we welcomed thousands of people to enjoy our building and we look forward to this Autumn for what we hope will be a great end to a successful year.’

Cast, which celebrates its third birthday this month, has also announced a diverse autumn season presenting internationally acclaimed companies and award-winning talent.

Following Northern Ballet’s Jane Eyre last May, Cast is to stage yet another world premiere performance with Mr Darcy Loses the Plot (13 Oct) by award-winning comedy duo LipService ahead of the 200th year commemorations of Jane Austen’s death.

English Touring Theatre, one of the UK’s most iconic touring companies, present their latest work French Without Tears (18 – 22 Oct) marking the start of a three-year partnership between the organisations, aiming to bring more high-quality classic drama to new audiences across the region.

Music in the Round return to Cast with a weekend festival dedicated to the work of Beethoven (30 –2 Oct). Since the Company’s first visit in 2013 audiences for classical chamber music have grown by 140%, a confident affirmation that Cast is the new home for classical music in South Yorkshire.

This year’s pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk (2 – 31 December) promises to scale new heights with extra performance added to cope with rising demand. Fully produced in Doncaster by Cast, Jack and the Beanstalk will also be fully integrated with British Sign Language, so that more local people can enjoy this Christmas tradition together as a family.