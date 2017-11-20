Doncaster's big Christmas lights switch-on

Doncaster started its Christmas celebrations at the weekend - with our Superkids winners at the centre of the proceedings.

A programme of events in the town centre on Saturday culminated with the civic mayor, George Derx, and the winners of the Free Press' Superkids awards pulling the lever to turn on the Christmas lights across the town centre.

Our Free Press Superkids help switch on the Christmas lights

The switch-on was the culmination of a number of activities on the main stage at Sir Nigel Gresley Square, including an appearance from the Doncaster singing due The Pensionalities, who were among the biggest successes on this year's Britain's Got Talent Contect.

Other entertainment included the locally famous violinist Alexandra Parker, and performances by the Clark School of Dance.

A Doncaster Council spokesman said the cheer-filled event was bigger and better than ever this year as there were additional activities to compliment the light switch on, including fairground rides; free roasted chestnuts, free photographs in a huge snow globe, a treasure hunt, and even some fireworks.

Doncaster Ukulele Group, Doncaster Council Choir, Hatfield Colliery and the Cusworth Singers all provided entertainment in the Market Places as part of the day's activities.