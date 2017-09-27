Doncaster Rovers starlet, 17, named as 'number one' future star of new FIFA 18 game

A rising Doncaster Rovers star has been named as a potential 'number one' player of the future - in much-loved football video game FIFA 18.

Teenage midfielder Danny Amos, who has risen through the youth ranks at the Keepmoat but who has yet to become a first team regular, has been named as number one 'hidden gem' in the popular video game franchise which launches its latest edition on Friday.

In one part of the game, known as Career Mode, players can shape their own teams - and that's where Amos features as a top prospect of the future.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, Amos, 17, who made his first team debut against Mansfield in 2016, is one to watch for the future as makers EA Sports released lists of the top rated players.

It said: "The players on this list are rated by their potential growth.

"For example, 17 year old Danny Amos is a left back plays for Doncaster Rovers, and he has a current rating of 48.

"However, a few years down the line he could be as highly rated as 74. He'll be dirt cheap right now, but as he progresses, he could be a strong starter for most clubs, or he could be sold on for a tidy profit."

The full list of the highest potential players and all of the hidden gems on the EA Sports website.

The latest edition of FIFA 18 is released on Friday.