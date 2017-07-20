Doncaster Rovers star in Facebook appeal after car stolen and house burgled just hours after he plays in game

A Doncaster Rovers star has launched a Facebook appeal after his car was stolen and his house burgled just hours after he had played for the club in a friendly game.

Defender and midfielder Niall Mason has called on his social media followers to help track down his white Mercedes which was taken from his Edlington home shortly after the footballer had returned to the property following Rovers 1-1 draw with Derby County at the Keepmoat Stadium on Tuesday night.

The car was taken from an address in Edlington. (Photo: Niall Mason/Facebook)

Posting a picture of the snatched vehicle, the 20-year-old, who joined Rovers on a permanent deal from Aston Villa in May, wrote on Facebook: "STOLEN car reg CK66 YHG white Mercedes from EDLINGTON DONCASTER, anybody with information please ring the police."

In another post, he wrote: "My house got burgled too. Think it got stolen late last night (Tuesday) or this morning (Wednesday) . I think they took the spare keys cause I can't find them."

Mason played the full ninety minutes of Tuesday's friendly match against the Championship side and made 42 appearances for Rovers last season, signing permanently for the club in May after a loan spell.