Doncaster Rovers sponsors in sexism row over glamour girl models

The sponsors of Doncaster Rovers have become embroiled in a sexism row over stunning models who handed out free beer to supporters.

One Call Insurance, who are the club's main shirt sponsors, have come under fire for using women, sporting revealing, skin-tight outfits to mingle with fans at games.

The women are a regular fixture at Rovers' home games at the Keepmoat Stadium - but the club caught up in the row are Mansfield Town, Rovers' opponents in last Tuesday night's Checkatrade Trophy game and who also have One Call as sponsors.

The League Two club has been forced to defend itself against allegations that their name "The One Call Girls" is sexist and makes the club workers “sound like prostitutes.”

A number of Twitter users have shared their anger at the promotion.

The women, who wear skin-tight low-cut outfits and hand out promotional vouchers, are so named because they carry out marketing for club sponsors One Call Insurance.

Both Doncaster and Mansfield have One Call as sponsors.

The club took to social media as the girls were handing out beer tokens at the Stags’ game against Doncaster Rovers at the One Call Stadium on Tuesday, which Rovers won 2-0.

But Twitter users were unimpressed by connotations surrounding the “call girls” phrase and have branded the club “pathetic”, “chauvinistic” and “sexist.”

One user Matthew Gooding tweeted: “‘One Call Girls’. Stay classy Mansfield.”

Thom Airs put: “One Call Girls’?! As in call girls, as in prostitutes?! Christ.”

While another Phil Rolls wrote: “You don’t see any problem with this? On any level?”

And Jamie Ross commented: “Maybe Mansfield Town football club didn’t properly think through the name ‘One Call Girls’.”

The club attempted to play down the row by tweeting: “For clarity, as our fans are aware, the ‘One Call Girls’ is a byname given to the marketing promoters at One Call Insurance, our sponsors.”

