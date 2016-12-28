Doncaster Rovers mascot's saucy snaps bust-up named in top 10 hall of shame after Watford cheerleader's dive row

A saucy snaps bust-up involving Doncaster Rovers' mascot Donny Dog has been named in a top ten "mascots behaving badly" rundown after a Boxing Day row involving Watford's cheerleader.

The club's Harry the Hornet mascot was embroiled in a row after running onto the pitch at full-time and diving in front of Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha who had earlier been booked for simulation in Monday's 1-1 draw.

Tracy Chandler ended up in the headlines in 2011 after the Donny Dog saucy snaps saga.

And the incident revived memories of other moments when mascots have been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons, including the day Rovers' mascot Donny Dog became a global sensation after Tracy Chandler posed in lingerie for charity pictures in the Daily Sport in 2011, alongside her furry dog costume.

The Daily Mail has compiled a top ten of "mascots behaving badly" with Donny Dog featuring in the list.

The 40-year-old mum of three, who played Doncaster Rovers' Donny Dog on matchdays, was sacked by the club after the images first appeared in print.

Then chairman John Ryan said: 'The Sunday Sport and a mascot designed for children is not an ideal mix.'

But he later reversed his decision and she was re-instated, although she later left the club and the mascot is now portrayed by a different person.

Chandler had stressed that the pictures were 'tastefully done', with proceeds going to the NSPCC.

'I've raised a lot of money for charity. I've brought Donny Dog out of hiding,' she said. 'I'm the one who pushed him into the charities.'