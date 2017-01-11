Doncaster Rovers' horror season under Ken Richardson retold by national football magazine

Doncaster Rovers' horror season under Ken Richardson which saw the club relegated from the Football League has been retold in a national football magazine.
When Saturday Comes magazine has revisited the hellish 1997-98 season in this month's publication, looking back to when Rovers won just four games, finished bottom of the entire Football League and were relegated into non-league amid a backdrop of fan protests and supporter anger.
The magazine's regular Season In Brief column tells how during the course of the season under controversial club "benefactor" Richardson, Rovers shipped a staggering 113 goals, scoring just 30 and taking until their 21st fixture to win a game.
Writer Kevin Bowker also explores how the club became the first team in any division to lose 34 matches in a season, the mis-management that saw Richardson jailed after a bungled plot to burn down Belle Vue and the disastrous six games in charge under Danny Bergara, one of five managers at Rovers during 1997-98.
* The full article is available in this month;s February edition of When Saturday Comes, on sale at £3.50.