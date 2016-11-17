Doncaster Rovers fanzine in running to be named number one in Britain

A Doncaster Rovers fanzine is in the running to be named the number one in Britain.

Popular Stand, which has been produced since 1998, has made it to the shortlist of the 2016 Fanzine of the Year, organised by the Football Supporters' Federation.

The magazine is produced several times a season by editor Glen Wilson and takes a sideways look at life following Doncaster Rovers with a series of articles, regular features and contributions from fans. The magazine is not connected to the club.

A FSF spokesman said: "Due to the variety and quality of fan-led journalism across the country, Fanzine of the Year is one of the toughest categories to produce a shortlist.

"We’d like to thank the editors of all the fanzines who sent copies of their work for our consideration. It’s been tough, but we’ve managed to whittle it down to a list of six candidates."

Popular Stand will go up against Duck Magazine (Stoke City), Highway to Hele (Torquay United), Stand (Various), The Square Ball (Leeds United) and United We Stand (Manchester United) for the honour.

The winner will be decided upon by an FSF panel and will be announced at an awards dinner on December 5.

The Popular Stand Twitter account Viva Rovers tweeted: "Good news: popular STAND fanzine has been included on the shortlist for Fanzine of the Year at the 2016 FSF Awards.

"Big thanks and due credit to our regular contributors; @JohnLeslieCoyl1 @MikeSFollows @HowardBonnett @jacknpeat @jamesjammcmahon @DJLazarus ...and those not on twitter, chiefly Rob Marshall, Dutch Uncle, Chris Kidd and Dave Waugh for ensuring the 'zine is always of high quality. Big thanks to Jack the Miner too."