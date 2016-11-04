Doncaster Rovers duo sign for NCS

Two Doncaster Rovers footballers have pledged to help inspire youngsters to take part in a volunteer scheme to improve their communities.

The National Citizen Service has signed up Joe Pugh and Niall Mason as ambassadors and the duo will help to raise the profile of the scheme to young people in Doncaster.

They will work alongside the Club Doncaster Foundation to visit school assemblies and engage with young people on NCS programmes.

Joe said: “I’m really proud to be chosen as an NCS Ambassador for this club.

“NCS is a brilliant programme. It gives young people the chance to experience a variety of challenges while building new friendships and doing projects that help the local community.

“I’m looking forward to getting involved in NCS this season and meeting the inspirational young people on the programme.”

Tom Foy, NCS officer at Club Doncaster Foundation, added: “It’s great to have first team players that want to be involved in projects like NCS. It helps us raise the profile of the programme, the young people will get chance to meet one of their local heroes and it helps the club connect with the local community.“

NCS schemes take place across Doncaster in spring and summer and is open to young people aged 15 to 17 for a £50 entry fee. The programme involves taking part in team-building adventure trips including activities such as rock climbing and canoeing before being tasked with delivering a community project, such as fundraising.