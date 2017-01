A Doncaster road is closed in both directions this morning, following a road traffic collision.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said crews were called to the accident in Selby Road, Thorne at around 8am this morning.

It involved two vehicles.

Selby Road is closed and heavy traffic in both directions between the M18 J6 junction in Thorne and the A1041 junction in East Cowick, as a result of the accident.

