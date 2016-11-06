Doncaster residents to have greater influence on planning

After a landslide majority Burghwallis parish has become the second district to adopt a neighbourhood plan in the DMBC area after Tickhill.

Local residents recently voted overwhelmingly at the referendum by 87.6% to 12.4% in favour of adopting the Burghwallis plan.

The plan considered the village conservation area and addressed local people’s wishes to protect and enhance the appearance of buildings and safeguard the local environment and services to residents. Burghwallis parish is an ancient Anglo Saxon area and has a range of buildings and monuments that provide a unique link to the past. Certain assets have statutory protection and are highly regarded as important to the local community.

The working group adopted the views of local residents gained from several public meetings. These were incorporated into a document which is designed to give the local residents a greater influence in the planning applications and environment over the 25 year life of the plan.

Kath Walters, chairman of the Burghwallis parish council explained the importance of the result - “A neighourhood plan works alongside the DMBC planning regulations to provide a local emphasis to safeguard the characteristics of a neighbourhood. In our case maintaining the appearance and facilities of Burghwallis. I am pleased to say that Doncaster Council will now adopt the neighbourhood plan to assist with any planning applications made in the future. The plan has legal authority and complies fully with Doncaster Councils core strategy and will be referenced over the next 25 years.

For more information please visit www.burghwallis.org.uk