Doncaster residents dig deep to farewell long-standing business, closing today after 60 years

Have your say

Armthorpe is digging deep to help the 'heart of the village' as a long time business closes.

The community has launched a Justgiving page for Simon and Lynne Beevers as their shop, L and JM Beevers and Son, shuts its doors this afternoon.

The newsagent, an institution on Church Street, has been in business for 60 years.

Armthorpe villagers were keen to donate to the cause and help the couple move on after the closure.

So far, about £300 has been raised for the cause.

Faye Douglas, who started the page, wanted to see that figure climb.

Originally, Mrs Douglas, who is a resident of Laburnum Drive resident, had hoped to raise £2,000.

"With the shop having to go under, they're going to have debts," she said.

Mrs Douglas and another local woman, Gloria Dunn, spearheaded the birth of the page.

"There were a lot of people who wanted to start it," Mrs Douglas, 47, said.

"They are a lovely couple. The heart of the village."

Residents took the opportunity to wish the couple all the best while making their donations to the page.

Peter and Pauline Farrell said: "Thank you for all your valuable service to our village. Best of luck for the future."

Another woman said the village did 'too little, too late' to keep the shop open.

The Beevers are the third generation to run the newsagent.

Click here to donate to the page.