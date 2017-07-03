Doncaster Racecourse asks angry racegoers to get in touch over Rudimental show cancellation

Doncaster Racecourse has asked angry racegoers to get in touch over the axed Rudimental concert which left gig goers fuming on Saturday night.

Fans had packed into Town Moor to see the dance band after racing - but moments before they were due on stage, an announcement was made that the show had been cancelled.

The band, who were themselves drafted in to replace superstar DJ Mark Ronson, who had cancelled just a week earlier, had blamed illness for scrapping the show - but later tweeted they had been unable to fly back to the UK from a gig in Ukraine because of an overcrowded flight.

Now the racecourse has called on angry showgoers to contact the course directly.

Management issued an updated statement this morning which read: "The team at Doncaster are disappointed that despite Rudimental’s best efforts they could not perform.

"With less than an hour’s notice, the team worked behind the scenes to put on a DJ set following the raceday. We are grateful for Tom Zannetti who changed his plans to perform at short notice.

"We’d like to thank everyone for their understanding and we will get back to customers early next week.

“To enable us to deal with all enquiries regarding Saturday promptly, please send your comments to info@doncaster-racecourse.co.uk and we will be in touch. Thank you.”

The Brit Award-winners were lined-up after Uptown Funk star Ronson shelved his concert.

But on the same day the band were due to play at Doncaster, they were also listed on the schedule of the Atlas Weekend in Ukraine and after news of their non-appearance in Doncaster became apparent they tweeted their frustration at British Airways, tweeting: @British_Airways this is a shambles! Stuck in Ukraine, due to an overbooked flight!"