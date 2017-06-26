Doncaster pub and restaurant forced to close after gas supply problem

A Doncaster pub and restaurant has been forced to close after problems with gas supply to the premises.

The Miller & Carter Steakhouse on Bawtry Road announced the temporary shutdown via its Facebook page this morning.

Under a heading which read "Closed Monday Lunch" the post said: "At the moment we have no gas supply entering the building so are unable to open for food.

"We are open for drinks at the moment. We will keep you updated and hope to be open again this evening, we will speak to any evening bookings this afternoon to advise.

"We apologise for the inconvenience."

The venue, formerly the Hare and Tortoise, opened in April following an extensive refurbishment.

It is the chain's first branch in Doncaster.