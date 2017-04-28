Doncaster prisoner who 'hid mobile phone up his bottom' jailed

A Doncaster prisoner who hid a mobile phone up his bottom while behind bars has been jailed for one year.

Prison officers at HMP Lindholme in Doncaster searched Graham Moore and found a mobile phone secreted in his bottom in June 2016.

The 52-year-old, originally from Foxhill in Sheffield pleaded guilty to possession of a mobile phone in prison and received a 12-month consecutive jail sentence at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday.

PC Emma Taylorson, who led the investigation, said after the case: “Moore, who is already serving an eight and a half year prison sentence for firearms offences, will now serve a further year with this sentence added.

“Mobile phones are prohibited items in prisons used for illegal activity and where possible we will punish offenders, like Moore, who are committing this crime.

“We will now continue to take action to prevent mobile phones being taken into our prisons to cause disruption.”