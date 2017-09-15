Doncaster prisoner given extra time for threatening guard with razor blades

A Doncaster prisoner has had extra time added onto his sentence for threatening a guard with a weapon made with razor blades.

Liam Chambers, aged 26 and formerly of Ennerdale Road, Wheatley Hills, Doncaster, was given an extra 30 months behind bars at Sheffield Crown Court after pleading guilty to possessing an improvised weapon.

The court heard that Chambers, who is serving time for burglary, pulled a weapon on a prison officer, made from razor blades and plastic, after becoming aggressive towards staff.

Detective Sergeant Alex Dorlin, from the force’s prison investigation team, said: “Chambers had been taken back to his cell after becoming increasingly aggressive with officers one afternoon in February.

“When he got back to his cell, he pulled out an improvised weapon, which he pointed towards the officer.

“The officer quickly drew his baton and ordered Chambers to drop the weapon, which he subsequently did.

“Thankfully, due to the quick actions of the officer, no one was injured in this incident and I’m pleased that Chambers, an incredibly violent offender, has had his time behind bars extended.

“Weapons in prison will not be tolerated and alongside the prison service we are committed to ensuring that officers and other prisoners are kept safe and any weapons immediately seized.”