Doncaster Primark set to launch bridal range

Discount clothes retailer Primark is set to release a bridal range.

The collection is already being talked about across social media after the firm teased a new bridal range on its Snapchat account

Despite the fact the range has not been released yet, shoppers are already going crazy for it, taking to Twitter to share their excitement and beg the retailer to announce when it will be in stores.

At the moment, Primark has confirmed the launch date for its shops in Ireland, but it is yet to confirm when it will be arriving in the UK.

The range appears to include bridal underwear, dressing gowns, cushions and mugs.