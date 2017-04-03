Doncaster pop star Louis Tomlinson's £50m fortune revealed as One Direction's wealth totals £262 million

Doncaster pop star Louis Tomlinson is now worth a whopping £50 million after his band One Direction's wealth was revealed at more than quarter of a BILLION pounds.

Astronomical figures surrounding the band's finances and spending have been revealed - and the band spent a whopping £46,000 on grooming in 2015 alone.

The Sun on Sunday reported that accounts filed for 1D Media also showed that Louis, along with band mates Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and former member Zayn Malik spent £801,163 on travel and £150,034 on paperwork.

The paper claims that the majority of their outgoings were racked up on their On The Road Again tour, where they performed eighty shows across Australia, Asia, Africa, Europe and North America.

Throughout the tour - during which Zayn announced he was quitting the band - the boys are said to have spent £10.7 million million between them.

This week, records filed at Companies House showed the X Factor graduates have sold ten shares in their firm 1D Media, netting them a cool £14 million each.

Bessacarr-based Louis, who attended Hall Cross School, has splashed out £6 million on a four-bedroom mansion in the Hollywood Hills to be close to his one-year-old son Freddie, his child with ex-girlfriend Briana Jungwirth. He also has a swanky six-bedroom North London mansion, which he bought in 2012 for £2.25 million.

The supercar fan previously owned a Porsche Boxster, which he sold on eBay — complete with personalised number plate LT11 BOX — for £30,300. He currently drives an £85,000 grey Range Rover Sport.