Doncaster pop star Louis Tomlinson returns to Los Angeles following mum's death

Doncaster pop star Louis Tomlinson has returned to Los Angeles for the first time after spending Christmas and the New Year in Doncaster following his mother's tragic death.

The One Direction star flew back to the United States on Monday evening and was pictured jetting into LAX, thought to be heading to see his baby son Freddie for the first time in 2017.

The singer was pictured wearing an indigo sweater, which bored the words 'New York City' on it, over a white t-shirt along with a pair of baggy grey joggers and a black baseball cap.

The star has kept a relatively low-profile over Christmas and the New Year, though it seems he still decided to get involved in some New Year celebrations as he shared a hungover selfie with fans on 1 January.

He has also been pictured with fans in Bawtry and Leeds over the festive period.

Louis recently said an emotional goodbye his mother Johannah in late December, when an intimate funeral was held in his home town - three days before his 25th birthday.

Following Johannah's death, a family statement read: 'It is with immeasurable sadness that Johannah Deakin’s family said goodbye to Johannah in the early hours of Wednesday 7th December 2016.

'Earlier this year Johannah was diagnosed with a very aggressive form of leukaemia that required immediate and continuous treatment.

'We respectfully request that the family are given time and space to grieve in private.'